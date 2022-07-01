Egress, PHASE work on F-15E Strike Eagle

Airman 1st Class Latrell Blackwell, left, and Senior Airman Kyle Hogan, 4th Component Maintenance Squadron aircrew egress technicians, install an ejection seat into an F-15E Strike Eagle at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 7, 2022. A specialized lift is used to raise the ejection seat above the aircraft and then lower it into the cockpit. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo by Airman 1st Class Hadley Neish)

