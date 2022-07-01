Airman 1st Class Latrell Blackwell, 4th Component Maintenance Squadron aircrew egress technician, reaches for the lifting hook of a crane at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 7, 2022. The crane was used to lower an ejection seat into an F-15E Strike Eagle. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo by Airman 1st Class Hadley Neish)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2022 08:51
|Photo ID:
|7055887
|VIRIN:
|220107-F-F3335-1100
|Resolution:
|5191x3708
|Size:
|1.56 MB
|Location:
|GOLDSB, NC, US
This work, Egress, PHASE work on F-15E Strike Eagle [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
