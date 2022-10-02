435th AGOW and 521st AMOW operations continue in Poland

A U.S. Air Force port dawg assigned to the 435th Contingency Response Squadron flips over rollers in a C-17 Globemaster III at Rzeszów-Jasionka Airport, Poland, Feb. 10, 2022. Rollers facilitate the safe transport of cargo from aircraft to vehicle. Members of the 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing and 435th Air Ground Operations Wing deployed to Poland to prepare the airport and receive the arrival of the U.S. Army to support Allies and partners in the region. Photo has been edited for operational security purposes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

