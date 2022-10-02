435th AGOW and 521st AMOW operations continue in Poland

U.S. Air Force maintainers assigned to the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing and 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing push a pallet of cargo onto a 60K cargo aircraft cargo loader in Rzeszów-Jasionka Airport, Poland, Feb. 10, 2022. Duty operations of aerial porters involve the safe transport of equipment, passengers, vehicles and other cargo from aircraft. Members of the 521st AMOW and 435th AGOW deployed to Poland to prepare the airport for the arrival of the U.S. Army. Photo has been edited for operational security purposes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

