435th AGOW and 521st AMOW operations continue in Poland

A member of the 435th Contingency Response Squadron places a feeding horn on a ground antenna transmit and receive (GATR) ball at Rzeszów-Jasionka Airport, Poland, Feb. 10, 2022. Feeding horns broadcast radio frequency signals for communications Airmen to use for their transmissions. Approximately 150 personnel from the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing deployed to support NATO allies and partners, specializing in combat communications, air traffic control, cargo transportation and airfield management. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

220210-F-PJ020-1172, by SrA Taylor Slater