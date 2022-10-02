A U.S. Air Force port dawg assigned to the 435th Contingency Response Squadron parks a 60K aircraft cargo loader close to a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft in Rzeszów-Jasionka Airport, Poland, Feb. 10, 2022. Multiple C-17 Globemaster III aircraft deployed to transport members of the 82nd Airborne Division to their destination in support of Allies and partners in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2022 02:59
|Photo ID:
|7050298
|VIRIN:
|220210-F-PJ020-1485
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.51 MB
|Location:
|RZESZóW, PL
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 435th AGOW and 521st AMOW operations continue in Poland [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT