    435th AGOW and 521st AMOW operations continue in Poland [Image 2 of 8]

    435th AGOW and 521st AMOW operations continue in Poland

    RZESZóW, POLAND

    02.10.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force maintainers and aerial porters assigned to the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing and 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing push a pallet of cargo from one 60K cargo loader onto another vehicle at Rzeszów-Jasionka Airport, Poland, Feb. 10, 2022. 60K aircraft cargo loaders assisted in the transport of several U.S. Army assets in support of allies and partners in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

    TAGS

    NATO
    435 CRG
    521 AMOW
    435th Contingency Response Squadron
    europeansupport2022
    supporteuropartallies

