435th AGOW and 521st AMOW operations continue in Poland

U.S. Air Force maintainers and aerial porters assigned to the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing and 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing push a pallet of cargo from one 60K cargo loader onto another vehicle at Rzeszów-Jasionka Airport, Poland, Feb. 10, 2022. 60K aircraft cargo loaders assisted in the transport of several U.S. Army assets in support of allies and partners in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

