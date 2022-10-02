Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    435th AGOW and 521st AMOW operations continue in Poland [Image 3 of 8]

    435th AGOW and 521st AMOW operations continue in Poland

    RZESZóW, POLAND

    02.10.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 435th Contingency Response Squadron kneels next to a ground antenna transmit and receive (GATR) ball at Rzeszów-Jasionka Airport, Poland, Feb. 10, 2022. GATR balls are designed to be packed lighter than traditional satellites and carried around the world. Secure and unsecure communications are vital to the quick and safe transport of information to NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2022
    NATO
    435 CRG
    521 AMOW
    435th Contingency Response Squadron
    europeansupport2022
    supporteuropartallies

