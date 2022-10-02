435th AGOW and 521st AMOW operations continue in Poland

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 435th Contingency Response Squadron kneels next to a ground antenna transmit and receive (GATR) ball at Rzeszów-Jasionka Airport, Poland, Feb. 10, 2022. GATR balls are designed to be packed lighter than traditional satellites and carried around the world. Secure and unsecure communications are vital to the quick and safe transport of information to NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

