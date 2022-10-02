A U.S. Army light-medium tactical vehicle (LMTV) drives out of a C-17 Globemaster III at the Rzeszów-Jasionka Airport, Poland, Feb. 10, 2022. The U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne Division plans to work alongside allies to deter aggression while reinforcing the U.S. commitment to NATO and its partners for peace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)
This work, 435th AGOW and 521st AMOW operations continue in Poland [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
