    435th AGOW and 521st AMOW operations continue in Poland [Image 7 of 8]

    435th AGOW and 521st AMOW operations continue in Poland

    RZESZóW, POLAND

    02.10.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    A U.S. Army light-medium tactical vehicle (LMTV) drives out of a C-17 Globemaster III at the Rzeszów-Jasionka Airport, Poland, Feb. 10, 2022. The U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne Division plans to work alongside allies to deter aggression while reinforcing the U.S. commitment to NATO and its partners for peace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2022
    Date Posted: 02.13.2022 02:59
    Photo ID: 7050300
    VIRIN: 220210-F-PJ020-1787
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: RZESZóW, PL 
    This work, 435th AGOW and 521st AMOW operations continue in Poland [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    435 CRG
    521 AMOW
    435th Contingency Response Squadron
    europeansupport2022
    supporteuropartallies

