435th AGOW and 521st AMOW operations continue in Poland

A U.S. Army light-medium tactical vehicle (LMTV) drives out of a C-17 Globemaster III at the Rzeszów-Jasionka Airport, Poland, Feb. 10, 2022. The U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne Division plans to work alongside allies to deter aggression while reinforcing the U.S. commitment to NATO and its partners for peace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

