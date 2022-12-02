220211-N-XK462-1063 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 11, 2022) Sailors participate in a firefighting drill on the flight deck of aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is currently underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Hannah Kantner)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2022 05:14
|Photo ID:
|7049811
|VIRIN:
|220211-N-XK462-1063
|Resolution:
|6156x4066
|Size:
|781.71 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Sailors Perform Drill [Image 7 of 7], by SA Hannah Kantner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
