Sailors Participate in Firefighting Drill

220211-N-LY692-1085 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb.11, 2022) Sailors participate in a firefighting drill on the flight deck onboard aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is currently underway conducting routine operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jared Mancuso)
|02.12.2022
|PACIFIC OCEAN
