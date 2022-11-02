220211-N-DU622-1026 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 11, 2022) Sailors partake in a firefighting drill aboard the flight deck of aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN68). Nimitz is currently underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin McTaggart)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2022 05:16
|Photo ID:
|7049805
|VIRIN:
|220211-N-DU622-1026
|Resolution:
|4613x3075
|Size:
|781.2 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Sailors Participate in Firefighting Drill [Image 7 of 7], by SN Justin McTaggart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT