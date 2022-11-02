220211-N-YS933-1046 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 11, 2022) Sailors participate in a firefighting drill on the flight deck of aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is currently underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Third Class Lorenzo Fekieta-Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2022 05:14
|Photo ID:
|7049810
|VIRIN:
|220211-N-YS933-1046
|Resolution:
|3254x2002
|Size:
|762.52 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Flight Deck Drill [Image 7 of 7], by SN Lorenzo FekietaMartinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
