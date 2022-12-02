Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Conduct Drill On Flight Deck [Image 5 of 7]

    Sailors Conduct Drill On Flight Deck

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.12.2022

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Ryan Tabios 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    220211-N-LY692-1121 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb.11, 2022) Sailors conduct a drill on the flight deck onboard aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is currently underway conducting routine operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jared Mancuso)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2022
    Date Posted: 02.12.2022 05:14
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Conduct Drill On Flight Deck [Image 7 of 7], by SCPO Ryan Tabios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Drill
    Nimitz
    CVN 68
    Aircraft Carrier
    Navy
    Flight Deck

