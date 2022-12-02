Sailors Chain Down Aircraft During Drill

220211-N-EB640-1015 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 11, 2022) Sailors conduct a chain down drill on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is currently underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Second Class Bryant Lang.)

