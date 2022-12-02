Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Chain Down Aircraft During Drill [Image 3 of 7]

    Sailors Chain Down Aircraft During Drill

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.12.2022

    Photo by Seaman Bryant Lang 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    220211-N-EB640-1015 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 11, 2022) Sailors conduct a chain down drill on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is currently underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Second Class Bryant Lang.)

