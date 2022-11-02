U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Jason L. Morris, commanding general of Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego and the Western Recruiting Region, and members of the Women Marines Association take a group photo at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Feb. 11, 2022. The battalion was established on February 13, 1943 as part of the Marine Corps Reserves to provide qualified women for duty at shore establishments across the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian G. Torres)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2022 19:39
|Photo ID:
|7049443
|VIRIN:
|220211-M-HX572-1123
|Resolution:
|6509x4339
|Size:
|16.26 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dedication Ceremony Women's Reserve Battalion Monument [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Cristian Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
