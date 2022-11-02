Dedication Ceremony Women's Reserve Battalion Monument

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Jason L. Morris, commanding general of Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego and the Western Recruiting Region, and members of the Women Marines Association take a group photo at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Feb. 11, 2022. The battalion was established on February 13, 1943 as part of the Marine Corps Reserves to provide qualified women for duty at shore establishments across the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian G. Torres)

