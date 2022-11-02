U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Jason L. Morris, commanding general of Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego and the Western Recruiting Region, addresses a crowd during the dedication ceremony on Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Feb. 11, 2022. American women from across the country answered the nation’s call with their presence, accomplishments, and contributions to shaping the Women Marine Association. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian G. Torres)
Date Taken:
|02.11.2022
Date Posted:
|02.11.2022 19:39
Photo ID:
|7049439
VIRIN:
|220211-M-HX572-1044
Resolution:
|5284x3523
Size:
|7.39 MB
Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dedication Ceremony Women's Reserve Battalion Monument [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Cristian Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Dedication Ceremony Women's Reserve Battalion Monument
