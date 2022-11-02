Dedication Ceremony Women's Reserve Battalion Monument

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Jason L. Morris, commanding general of Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego and the Western Recruiting Region, addresses a crowd during the dedication ceremony on Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Feb. 11, 2022. American women from across the country answered the nation’s call with their presence, accomplishments, and contributions to shaping the Women Marine Association. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian G. Torres)

