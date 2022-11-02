Dedication Ceremony Women's Reserve Battalion Monument

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Jason L. Morris, commanding general of Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego and the Western Recruiting Region, and Roberta (Randy) Tidwell, a member of the Women Marine Association, converse after the Women’s Reserve Battalion monument dedication ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Feb. 11, 2022. Randy Tidmore, who once checked into the Woman Marine Barracks for duty in 1944, will celebrate her 100th birthday on March 19, 2022. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian G. Torres)

