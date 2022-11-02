U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Jason L. Morris, commanding general of Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego and the Western Recruiting Region, and Roberta Tidwell, a member of the Women Marine Association, unveil the Women’s Reserve Battalion monument during a dedication ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Feb. 11, 2022. Base personnel and guests of the depot gathered for a dedication ceremony in recognition of the Women’s Reserve Battalion. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian G. Torres)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2022 19:39
|Photo ID:
|7049437
|VIRIN:
|220211-M-HX572-1078
|Resolution:
|4937x3291
|Size:
|6.52 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dedication Ceremony Women's Reserve Battalion Monument [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Cristian Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Dedication Ceremony Women's Reserve Battalion Monument
