    Dedication Ceremony Women's Reserve Battalion Monument

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian Torres 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Jason L. Morris, commanding general of Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego and the Western Recruiting Region, and Roberta Tidwell, a member of the Women Marine Association, unveil the Women’s Reserve Battalion monument during a dedication ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Feb. 11, 2022. Base personnel and guests of the depot gathered for a dedication ceremony in recognition of the Women’s Reserve Battalion. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian G. Torres)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dedication Ceremony Women's Reserve Battalion Monument [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Cristian Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    San Diego
    Recruit
    Marines
    MCRDSD

