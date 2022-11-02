Dedication Ceremony Women's Reserve Battalion Monument

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Jason L. Morris, commanding general of Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego and the Western Recruiting Region, and Roberta Tidwell, a member of the Women Marine Association, unveil the Women’s Reserve Battalion monument during a dedication ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Feb. 11, 2022. Base personnel and guests of the depot gathered for a dedication ceremony in recognition of the Women’s Reserve Battalion. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian G. Torres)

