Dedication Ceremony Women's Reserve Battalion Monument

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Jason L. Morris, commanding general of Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego and the Western Recruiting Region, addresses a crowd during the dedication ceremony on Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Feb. 11, 2022. The ceremony featured a musical performance from Marine Band San Diego, the presentation of the national colors from the depot color guard, and remarks from both the President of the Women Marine Association’s San Diego chapter and the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego Commanding General. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian G. Torres)

Date Taken: 02.11.2022 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US