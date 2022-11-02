Dedication Ceremony Women's Reserve Battalion Monument

U.S. Marines conduct a ceremony for the dedication of the Women’s Reserve Battalion monument at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Feb. 11, 2022. The monument was donated by the Women Marine Association in honor of women who served on the depot during World War II. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian G. Torres)

