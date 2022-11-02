Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dedication Ceremony Women's Reserve Battalion Monument [Image 5 of 7]

    Dedication Ceremony Women's Reserve Battalion Monument

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian Torres 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marines conduct a ceremony for the dedication of the Women’s Reserve Battalion monument at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Feb. 11, 2022. The monument was donated by the Women Marine Association in honor of women who served on the depot during World War II. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian G. Torres)

