Dedication Ceremony Women's Reserve Battalion Monument

Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego color guard present the colors during the dedication ceremony of the Women’s Reserve Battalion aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Feb. 11, 2022. The ceremony was held in front of the current Temporary Enlisted Quarters, featuring the unveiling of a monument, which was purposefully placed where the original Woman Marine Barracks was once located. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian G. Torres)

