    Testing readiness; 124th conducts Wing Focus Exercise [Image 9 of 9]

    Testing readiness; 124th conducts Wing Focus Exercise

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2022

    Photo by Capt. Rebecca Solosabal 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Capt. Cassidy Morlock, the 124th Services Flight commander, serves food from a single pallet expeditionary kitchen during the wing focus exercise Feb. 5, 2022 at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho. The SPEK is designed to be a deployable TEMPER tent-based field kitchen designed to support Airmen with hot meals. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Capt. Rebecca Solosabal)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2022
    Date Posted: 02.10.2022 23:16
    Photo ID: 7047732
    VIRIN: 220205-Z-PH194-1176
    Resolution: 3457x2469
    Size: 3.42 MB
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Testing readiness; 124th conducts Wing Focus Exercise [Image 9 of 9], by Capt. Rebecca Solosabal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Services
    Readiness
    Hot meal
    SPEK
    WFE

