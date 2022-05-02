Testing readiness; 124th conducts Wing Focus Exercise

Capt. Cassidy Morlock, the 124th Services Flight commander, serves food from a single pallet expeditionary kitchen during the wing focus exercise Feb. 5, 2022 at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho. The SPEK is designed to be a deployable TEMPER tent-based field kitchen designed to support Airmen with hot meals. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Capt. Rebecca Solosabal)
