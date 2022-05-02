Wing inspection team Airmen from the Idaho Air National Guard’s 124th Fighter Wing, stand ready to evaluate Airmen from the wing during a wing focus exercise Feb. 5, 2022 at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho. The WFE was designed to test and evaluate the performance of Airmen in simulated forward operating base. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Capt. Rebecca Solosabal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.05.2022 Date Posted: 02.10.2022 23:16 Photo ID: 7047726 VIRIN: 220205-Z-PH194-1027 Resolution: 4909x2761 Size: 5.43 MB Location: BOISE, ID, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Testing readiness; 124th conducts Wing Focus Exercise [Image 9 of 9], by Capt. Rebecca Solosabal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.