Wing inspection team Airmen from the Idaho Air National Guard’s 124th Fighter Wing, stand ready to evaluate Airmen from the wing during a wing focus exercise Feb. 5, 2022 at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho. The WFE was designed to test and evaluate the performance of Airmen in simulated forward operating base. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Capt. Rebecca Solosabal)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2022 23:16
|Photo ID:
|7047726
|VIRIN:
|220205-Z-PH194-1027
|Resolution:
|4909x2761
|Size:
|5.43 MB
|Location:
|BOISE, ID, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Testing readiness; 124th conducts Wing Focus Exercise [Image 9 of 9], by Capt. Rebecca Solosabal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
