    Testing readiness; 124th conducts Wing Focus Exercise [Image 3 of 9]

    Testing readiness; 124th conducts Wing Focus Exercise

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2022

    Photo by Capt. Rebecca Solosabal 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Wing inspection team Airmen from the Idaho Air National Guard’s 124th Fighter Wing, stand ready to evaluate Airmen from the wing during a wing focus exercise Feb. 5, 2022 at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho. The WFE was designed to test and evaluate the performance of Airmen in simulated forward operating base. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Capt. Rebecca Solosabal)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2022
    Date Posted: 02.10.2022 23:16
    This work, Testing readiness; 124th conducts Wing Focus Exercise [Image 9 of 9], by Capt. Rebecca Solosabal, identified by DVIDS

    Readiness
    IG
    WIT
    Wing Inspection Team
    WFE

