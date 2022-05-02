Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Testing readiness; 124th conducts Wing Focus Exercise [Image 1 of 9]

    Testing readiness; 124th conducts Wing Focus Exercise

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2022

    Photo by Capt. Rebecca Solosabal 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Airmen from the Idaho Air National Guard’s 124th Logistics Readiness Squadron and Civil Engineer Squadron stand ready to conduct post attack procedures during a wing focus exercise Feb. 5, 2022 at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho. The exercise tested the ability of Airmen to conduct operations in a contested environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Capt. Rebecca Solosabal)

