    Testing readiness; 124th conducts Wing Focus Exercise [Image 5 of 9]

    Testing readiness; 124th conducts Wing Focus Exercise

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2022

    Photo by Capt. Rebecca Solosabal 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Tech. Sgt. Sterling Harris, a combat arms training and maintenance Airman from the 124th Security Forces Squadron, provides an introduction to a M320 grenade launcher to Airmen from the 124th Fighter Wing during a wing focus exercise Feb. 5, 2022 at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho. The security forces Airmen were providing various other organizations from the wing an introduction to different weapons employed during base defense operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Capt. Rebecca Solosabal)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2022
    Date Posted: 02.10.2022 23:16
    Photo ID: 7047728
    VIRIN: 220205-Z-PH194-1085
    Resolution: 2575x2060
    Size: 2.22 MB
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Testing readiness; 124th conducts Wing Focus Exercise [Image 9 of 9], by Capt. Rebecca Solosabal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

