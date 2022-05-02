Testing readiness; 124th conducts Wing Focus Exercise

Tech. Sgt. Sterling Harris, a combat arms training and maintenance Airman from the 124th Security Forces Squadron, provides an introduction to a M320 grenade launcher to Airmen from the 124th Fighter Wing during a wing focus exercise Feb. 5, 2022 at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho. The security forces Airmen were providing various other organizations from the wing an introduction to different weapons employed during base defense operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Capt. Rebecca Solosabal)

Date Taken: 02.05.2022 Date Posted: 02.10.2022 Location: BOISE, ID, US by Capt. Rebecca Solosabal