    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Testing readiness; 124th conducts Wing Focus Exercise [Image 8 of 9]

    Testing readiness; 124th conducts Wing Focus Exercise

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2022

    Photo by Capt. Rebecca Solosabal 

    124th Fighter Wing

    The Idaho Air National Guard’s 124th Force Support Squadron, Services Flight, serves food from a single pallet expeditionary kitchen during the wing focus exercise Feb. 5, 2022 at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho. The SPEK is designed to be a deployable TEMPER tent-based field kitchen designed to support Airmen with hot meals. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Capt. Rebecca Solosabal)

    Services
    Readiness
    Hot meal
    SPEK
    WFE

