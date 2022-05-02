Testing readiness; 124th conducts Wing Focus Exercise

Firefighters from the Idaho Air National Guard's 124th Civil Engineer Squadron spray water over a simulated tent fire during a wing focus exercise Feb. 5, 2022 at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho. The firefighters would go on to rescue and recover simulated casualties from the tent, which in turn provided training opportunities for the 124th Medical Group and 124th Force Support Squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Capt. Rebecca Solosabal)

