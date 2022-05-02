Testing readiness; 124th conducts Wing Focus Exercise

A doctor from the Idaho Air National Guard’s 124th Medical Group’s Critical Care Air Transport Team directs first responders during a wing focus exercise Feb. 5, 2022 at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho. This event was a simulated casualty event that would eventually require air transportation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Capt. Rebecca Solosabal)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2022 23:16
|Photo ID:
|7047730
|VIRIN:
|220205-Z-PH194-1129
|Resolution:
|3680x2629
|Size:
|6.21 MB
|Location:
|BOISE, ID, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
