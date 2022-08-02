Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors Navigate Ship [Image 7 of 7]

    Sailors Navigate Ship

    PUGET SOUND, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2022

    Photo by Seaman Lorenzo FekietaMartinez 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    220207-N-YS933-1028 PUGET SOUND, Wash. (Feb. 7, 2022) Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Sharyan Donald, from Indianapolis, stands watch on the bridge as the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) gets underway from Puget Sound Naval Shipyard. Nimitz is currently underway conducting routine operations. (U.S Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Lorenzo Luis Fekieta-Martinez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2022
    Date Posted: 02.08.2022 00:52
    Photo ID: 7039873
    VIRIN: 220207-N-YS933-1028
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 658.77 KB
    Location: PUGET SOUND, WA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Navigate Ship [Image 7 of 7], by SN Lorenzo FekietaMartinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Nimitz Transits Strait Of Juan De Fuca
    Sailor Stands Lookout
    Nimitz Transits Puget Sound
    Nimitz Transits Puget Sound
    Skyline of Seattle from USS Nimitz (CVN 68)
    Sailors Stand Guard
    Sailors Navigate Ship

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navigation
    Underway
    Boatswains Mate
    USS Nimitz

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT