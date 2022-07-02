Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailor Stands Lookout [Image 2 of 7]

    Sailor Stands Lookout

    PUGET SOUND, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Samuel Osborn 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    220207-N-KU796-1021 PUGET SOUND, Wash. (Feb. 7, 2022) Operations Specialist 3rd Class Michelle Casas, from Chicago, stands lookout as the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) gets underway from Puget Sound Naval Shipyard. Nimitz is currently underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Samuel Osborn)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2022
    Date Posted: 02.08.2022 00:52
    Photo ID: 7039868
    VIRIN: 220207-N-KU796-1089
    Resolution: 2860x1907
    Size: 744.79 KB
    Location: PUGET SOUND, WA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailor Stands Lookout [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Samuel Osborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Nimitz Transits Strait Of Juan De Fuca
    Sailor Stands Lookout
    Nimitz Transits Puget Sound
    Nimitz Transits Puget Sound
    Skyline of Seattle from USS Nimitz (CVN 68)
    Sailors Stand Guard
    Sailors Navigate Ship

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    CVN 68
    Underway
    Washington

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT