220207-N-MJ302-1839 PUGET SOUND, Wash. (FEB. 7, 2022) Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Samuel Osborn, from Lascassas, Tenn., photographs ship's operations as aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) gets underway from Puget Sound Naval Shipyard. Nimitz is currently underway conducting routine operations (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class David Rowe)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2022 00:52
|Photo ID:
|7039869
|VIRIN:
|220207-N-MJ302-1839
|Resolution:
|3840x2160
|Size:
|773.85 KB
|Location:
|WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nimitz Transits Puget Sound [Image 7 of 7], by SN David Rowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
