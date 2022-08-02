Sailors Stand Guard

220207-N-XK462-1011 PUGET SOUND (Feb. 7, 2022) Sailors stand as safety observers for a jet blast deflector movement on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is currently underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Hannah Kantner)

