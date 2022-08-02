220207-N-XK462-1011 PUGET SOUND (Feb. 7, 2022) Sailors stand as safety observers for a jet blast deflector movement on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is currently underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Hannah Kantner)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2022 00:52
|Photo ID:
|7039872
|VIRIN:
|220207-N-XK462-1011
|Resolution:
|4354x2903
|Size:
|783.36 KB
|Location:
|PUGET SOUND, WA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors Stand Guard [Image 7 of 7], by SA Hannah Kantner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
