    Sailors Stand Guard [Image 6 of 7]

    Sailors Stand Guard

    PUGET SOUND, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2022

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Hannah Kantner 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    220207-N-XK462-1011 PUGET SOUND (Feb. 7, 2022) Sailors stand as safety observers for a jet blast deflector movement on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is currently underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Hannah Kantner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2022
    Date Posted: 02.08.2022 00:52
    Photo ID: 7039872
    VIRIN: 220207-N-XK462-1011
    Resolution: 4354x2903
    Size: 783.36 KB
    Location: PUGET SOUND, WA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Stand Guard [Image 7 of 7], by SA Hannah Kantner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

