Date Taken: 02.07.2022 Date Posted: 02.08.2022 00:52 Photo ID: 7039871 VIRIN: 220207-N-MK109-1026 Resolution: 3005x2003 Size: 683.2 KB Location: PUGET SOUND, WA, US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Skyline of Seattle from USS Nimitz (CVN 68) [Image 7 of 7], by CPO Ryan Tabios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.