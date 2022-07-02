220207-N-MK109-1026 PUGET SOUND, Wash. (Feb. 7, 2022) USS Nimitz (CVN 68) steams past Seattle while transiting Puget Sound. Nimitz is currently underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mykala Keckeisen)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2022 00:52
|Photo ID:
|7039871
|VIRIN:
|220207-N-MK109-1026
|Location:
|PUGET SOUND, WA, US
This work, Skyline of Seattle from USS Nimitz (CVN 68) [Image 7 of 7], by CPO Ryan Tabios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
