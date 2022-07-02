Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Skyline of Seattle from USS Nimitz (CVN 68) [Image 5 of 7]

    Skyline of Seattle from USS Nimitz (CVN 68)

    PUGET SOUND, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Ryan Tabios 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    220207-N-MK109-1026 PUGET SOUND, Wash. (Feb. 7, 2022) USS Nimitz (CVN 68) steams past Seattle while transiting Puget Sound. Nimitz is currently underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mykala Keckeisen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2022
    Date Posted: 02.08.2022 00:52
    Photo ID: 7039871
    VIRIN: 220207-N-MK109-1026
    Resolution: 3005x2003
    Size: 683.2 KB
    Location: PUGET SOUND, WA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Skyline of Seattle from USS Nimitz (CVN 68) [Image 7 of 7], by CPO Ryan Tabios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Nimitz Transits Strait Of Juan De Fuca
    Sailor Stands Lookout
    Nimitz Transits Puget Sound
    Nimitz Transits Puget Sound
    Skyline of Seattle from USS Nimitz (CVN 68)
    Sailors Stand Guard
    Sailors Navigate Ship

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Seattle
    Nimitz
    CVN 68
    Underway
    Puget Sound

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT