USS Nimitz Transits Strait Of Juan De Fuca

220207-N-MJ302-1001 PUGET SOUND, Wash. (FEB. 7, 2022) USS Nimitz (CVN 68) transits the Strait of Juan De Fuca at sunset. Nimitz is currently underway conducting routine operations (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class David Rowe)
|02.08.2022
|02.08.2022 00:52
|7039867
|220207-N-MJ302-1001
|5568x3712
|706.15 KB
|WA, US
|4
|0
