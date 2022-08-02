Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Nimitz Transits Strait Of Juan De Fuca [Image 1 of 7]

    USS Nimitz Transits Strait Of Juan De Fuca

    WA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2022

    Photo by Seaman David Rowe 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    220207-N-MJ302-1001 PUGET SOUND, Wash. (FEB. 7, 2022) USS Nimitz (CVN 68) transits the Strait of Juan De Fuca at sunset. Nimitz is currently underway conducting routine operations (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class David Rowe)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2022
    Date Posted: 02.08.2022 00:52
    Photo ID: 7039867
    VIRIN: 220207-N-MJ302-1001
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 706.15 KB
    Location: WA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Nimitz Transits Strait Of Juan De Fuca [Image 7 of 7], by SN David Rowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Nimitz Transits Strait Of Juan De Fuca
    Sailor Stands Lookout
    Nimitz Transits Puget Sound
    Nimitz Transits Puget Sound
    Skyline of Seattle from USS Nimitz (CVN 68)
    Sailors Stand Guard
    Sailors Navigate Ship

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    Underway
    Aircraft Carrier
    Sailors

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT