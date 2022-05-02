Brig. Gen. Daniel Boyack, Utah National Guard commander and Assistant Adjutant General-Air, speaks at the 151st Air Refueling Wing change of command ceremony February 5, 2022 at Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base. The change of command is a time honored military tradition where one commander relinquishes command to another. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sgt. Danny Whitlock)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.05.2022 Date Posted: 02.05.2022 18:50 Photo ID: 7036731 VIRIN: 220205-Z-DP148-0055 Resolution: 3500x1969 Size: 2.34 MB Location: SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 151st Air Refueling Wing changes command [Image 22 of 22], by TSgt Danny Whitlock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.