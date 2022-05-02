151st Air Refueling Wing Welcomes New Commander

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – The 151st Air Refueling Wing, Utah Air National Guard, has a new commanding officer after a change of command ceremony held during February drill.



Previous 151st Maintenance Group Commander, Col. Robert Taylor, assumed command of the 151st ARW from Col. Kurt Davis, director of joint staff, during a change of command ceremony held at Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base, February 5, 2022.



Presiding officer Brig. Gen. Daniel Boyack, Utah Air National Guard Commander, was present to officiate the ceremony. Boyack praised outgoing commander Davis's commitment amidst difficult circumstances.



"I don’t think there has been a more difficult challenging time in our 75 year history,” said Boyack. “Col. Davis has done an outstanding job navigating the wing through unprecedented times.”



Before Davis relinquished command, he took a moment to thank the men and women he served with for more than 30 years but also thanked the Airmen of the 151st ARW for the past few years.



"I couldn't be more proud of the evidence of professionalism that you have demonstrated under these crazy times, and I'm confident that you will continue to answer our state and nation's call," said Davis. "Continue to live the core values of integrity first, service before self, and excellence in all you do, and you'll continue to be a world-class organization leading the Air Force. Thank you for a job done incredibly well."



Taylor enlisted in the Utah Air National Guard in 1991, serving as a crew chief while attending college. In 1997, he received his commission from the Academy of Military Science and continued as a pilot in the 151st Operations Group. He has served in various roles in the 151st Operations Support Squadron, 191st Air Refueling Squadron, and the 151st MXG commander.



"Like most of you, 30 years ago, I initially joined for the benefits, and quickly learned our history and important role in this great nation," said Taylor. "All the things that we've done throughout the national guard to help defend the freedoms of our families, communities, state, and nation, we can't do that without all of us working together."



Taylor is an instructor and evaluator pilot with more than 4,500 flying hours in the KC-135 Stratotanker, T-1A, and T-37B.

