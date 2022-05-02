Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    151st Air Refueling Wing changes command [Image 20 of 22]

    151st Air Refueling Wing changes command

    SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Danny Whitlock 

    151st Air Refueling Wing

    Col. Robert Taylor, newly appointed commander of the 151st Air Refueling Wing, addresses members of the at change of command ceremony February 5, 2022 at Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base. The change of command is a time honored military tradition where one commander relinquishes command to another. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sgt. Danny Whitlock)

    TAGS

    Utah
    National Guard
    UTANG
    DP148

