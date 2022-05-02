151st Air Refueling Wing changes command

Brig. Gen. Daniel Boyack, Utah National Guard commander and Assistant Adjutant General-Air (left), Col. Kurt Davis, off going 151st Air Refueling Wing commander (center) and Col. Robert Taylor, Oncoming commander 151 ARW (right), participate in a change of command a time honored military tradition where one commander relinquishes command to another on February 5, 2022 at Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sgt. Danny Whitlock)

