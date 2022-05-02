151st Air Refueling Wing Welcomes New Commander

The 151st Air Refueling Wing held its change of command ceremony Feb. 5, 2022 during which Col. Kurt Davis relinquished command to Col. Robert Taylor at Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base, Utah. The ceremony was officiated by Brig. Gen. Daniel Boyack, Utah Air National Guard commander. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Annie Edwards)

