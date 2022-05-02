Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    151st Air Refueling Wing changes command [Image 14 of 22]

    151st Air Refueling Wing changes command

    SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Danny Whitlock 

    151st Air Refueling Wing

    The Utah Air National Guard honor guard, prepares to post the colors during the 151st Air Refueling change of command February 5, 2022 at Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base. Change of command is a time honored military tradition where one commander relinquishes command to another. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Danny Whitlock)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2022
    Date Posted: 02.05.2022 18:50
    Photo ID: 7036728
    VIRIN: 220205-Z-DP148-0029
    Resolution: 3500x2625
    Size: 2.24 MB
    Location: SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 151st Air Refueling Wing changes command [Image 22 of 22], by TSgt Danny Whitlock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Utah
    National Guard
    UTANG
    DP148

