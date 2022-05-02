Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    151st Air Refueling Wing Welcomes New Commander [Image 11 of 22]

    151st Air Refueling Wing Welcomes New Commander

    SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Annie Edwards 

    151st Air Refueling Wing

    The 151st Air Refueling Wing held its change of command ceremony Feb. 5, 2022 during which Col. Kurt Davis relinquished command to Col. Robert Taylor at Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base, Utah. The ceremony was officiated by Brig. Gen. Daniel Boyack, Utah Air National Guard commander. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Annie Edwards)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2022
    Date Posted: 02.05.2022 18:50
    Photo ID: 7036707
    VIRIN: 220205-Z-XL345-0055
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 6.61 MB
    Location: SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 151st Air Refueling Wing Welcomes New Commander [Image 22 of 22], by TSgt Annie Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Utah Air National Guard
    Change of Command
    UTANG
    151st Air Refueling Wing

