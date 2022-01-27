Team Andersen recognizes 57th Biomedical Science Corps Appreciation Week

“The Biomedical Science Corps field presents tremendous opportunities for growth as a psychologist, which will further the ability to better assist service members with overcoming their obstacles.” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Kevin Malina, a licensed clinical psychologist assigned to the 36th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. “The Comeback is always greater than the setback.” The BSC is the frontline of Air Force Medical Services readiness, bringing global health engagement while enhancing world-wide medical response. As a diverse corps, the BSC comprises 17 different medical specialties, and each section plays a role in making medical squadrons effective at military bases all around the world. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Helena Owens)

