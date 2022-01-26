Team Andersen recognizes 57th annual Biomedical Science Corps Appreciation Week

"Being a part of the Biomedical Science Corps means that I get to help Team Andersen every day," said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Joel Andres, human performance flight chief assigned to the 36th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. "One of the best things about my job is seeing my patients get stronger and better with each treatment." The BSC is the frontline of Air Force Medical Services readiness, bringing global health engagement while enhancing world-wide medical response. As a diverse corps, the BSC comprises 17 different medical specialties, and each section plays a role in making medical squadrons effective at military bases all around the world. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Helena Owens)

