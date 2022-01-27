Team Andersen recognizes 57th annual Biomedical Science Corps Appreciation Week

"In my role as a psychologist within the Biomedical Science Corps, both as a clinician and supervisor, I find much of my work is assisting Airmen in their drive to stay resilient in the face of stressors," said U.S. Air Force Capt. Zachary Jones, a clinical psychologist assigned to the 36th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. "I help people clarify their own innate goals rather than simply assign tasks, and that often makes all the difference in their lives. As Antoine de Saint-Exupéry once said 'If you want to build a ship, don’t drum up the men to gather wood, divide the work, and give orders. Instead, teach them to yearn for the vast and endless sea'." The BSC is the frontline of Air Force Medical Services readiness, bringing global health engagement while enhancing world-wide medical response. As a diverse corps, the BSC comprises 17 different medical specialties, and each section plays a role in making medical squadrons effective at military bases all around the world. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Helena Owens)

