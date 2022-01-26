Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Andersen recognizes 57th annual Biomedical Science Corps Appreciation Week [Image 4 of 7]

    Team Andersen recognizes 57th annual Biomedical Science Corps Appreciation Week

    YIGO, GUAM

    01.26.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Helena Owens 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    "What I enjoy most about my job is looking for solutions to create a better medical experience for our beneficiaries," said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Aiden Vela, the non-commissioned officer in charge of the mental health clinic assigned to the 36th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. The BSC is the frontline of Air Force Medical Services readiness, bringing global health engagement while enhancing world-wide medical response. As a diverse corps, the BSC comprises 17 different medical specialties, and each section plays a role in making medical squadrons effective at military bases all around the world. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Helena Owens)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2022
    Date Posted: 01.27.2022 19:16
    Photo ID: 7025297
    VIRIN: 220126-F-TB767-1004
    Resolution: 4016x4418
    Size: 2.46 MB
    Location: YIGO, GU 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Andersen recognizes 57th annual Biomedical Science Corps Appreciation Week [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Helena Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Team Andersen recognizes 57th annual Biomedical Science Corps Appreciation Week
    Team Andersen recognizes 57th annual Biomedical Science Corps Appreciation Week
    Team Andersen recognizes 57th annual Biomedical Science Corps Appreciation Week
    Team Andersen recognizes 57th annual Biomedical Science Corps Appreciation Week
    Team Andersen recognizes 57th annual Biomedical Science Corps Appreciation Week
    Team Andersen recognizes 57th annual Biomedical Science Corps Appreciation Week
    Team Andersen recognizes 57th Biomedical Science Corps Appreciation Week

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Andersen AFB
    AFMS
    36 MDG
    Team Andersen
    BSC
    Biomedical Science Corps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT