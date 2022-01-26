Team Andersen recognizes 57th annual Biomedical Science Corps Appreciation Week

"What I enjoy most about my job is looking for solutions to create a better medical experience for our beneficiaries," said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Aiden Vela, the non-commissioned officer in charge of the mental health clinic assigned to the 36th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. The BSC is the frontline of Air Force Medical Services readiness, bringing global health engagement while enhancing world-wide medical response. As a diverse corps, the BSC comprises 17 different medical specialties, and each section plays a role in making medical squadrons effective at military bases all around the world. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Helena Owens)

