"This year during Biomedical Science Corps week, as I reflect on my career as a social worker, I think about this quote from Martin Luther King 'Life’s most urgent question is: What are you doing for others?', said U.S. Air Force Maj. Charu Stokes-Willams, the mental health flight commander assigned to the 36th Medical Group at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. "It has been one of the most amazing journeys. I love what I do and serving in the military in this role has been one of the best decisions of my life." The BSC is the frontline of Air Force Medical Services readiness, bringing global health engagement while enhancing world-wide medical response. As a diverse corps, the BSC comprises 17 different medical specialties, and each section plays a role in making medical squadrons effective at military bases all around the world. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Helena Owens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2022 Date Posted: 01.27.2022 19:16 Photo ID: 7025295 VIRIN: 220126-F-TB767-1001 Resolution: 4551x2794 Size: 1.77 MB Location: YIGO, GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Andersen recognizes 57th annual Biomedical Science Corps Appreciation Week [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Helena Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.