Team Andersen recognizes 57th annual Biomedical Science Corps Appreciation Week

“The best thing about being in the Biomedical Science Corps is the heritage and the diversity of passions and professions," said U.S. Air Force Capt. Meredith LaKomski, physical therapy element chief assigned to the 36th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. "I love that the Air Force allows me the opportunity to be a Physical Therapist and practice my profession in such a way that I get to challenge the status quo every day!" The BSC is the frontline of Air Force Medical Services readiness, bringing global health engagement while enhancing world-wide medical response. As a diverse corps, the BSC comprises 17 different medical specialties, and each section plays a role in making medical squadrons effective at military bases all around the world. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Helena Owens)

