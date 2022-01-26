Team Andersen recognizes 57th annual Biomedical Science Corps Appreciation Week

"People usually come to us during low points in their lives and it is fantastic to be able to support them as they change those circumstances," said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Autumn Woods, a mental health technician assigned to the 36th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. "Watching someone grow and be able to finish treatment smiling is the best part of my job." The BSC is the frontline of Air Force Medical Services readiness, bringing global health engagement while enhancing world-wide medical response. As a diverse corps, the Biomedical Science Corps comprises 17 different medical specialties, and each section plays a role in making medical squadrons effective at military bases all around the world. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Helena Owens)

