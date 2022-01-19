Charleston Defenders conduct annual weapons qualification

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Keithon Stubblefield, 628th Security Forces Squadron defender, prepares to fire a M4 carbine Jan. 19, 2022, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina. Service members must qualify on the M4 carbine service rifle annually to stay proficient on all duty weapon systems. (US Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald R. Willis)

